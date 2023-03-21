From Standard Station to car wash to golf cart showroom

Melvin Van Otterloo converted the station into a car wash and added two bays to the east. (Photo/Beacon) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant August Wolters built a Standard Station at the northwest corner of Main Street and Highway 18 in 1928. He operated the station for a while and then sold it to Jack Miller…

