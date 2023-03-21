Melvin Van Otterloo converted the station into a car wash and added two bays to the east. (Photo/Beacon) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant August Wolters built a Standard Station at the northwest corner of Main Street and Highway 18 in 1928. He operated the station for a while and then sold it to Jack Miller…
Latest News
- Flapping Jacks for Funds
- Guiding students’ emotions daily within the classroom
- Breaking for impact
- Area students shine in light of all-state individual speech results
- Dane Kooiker
- Betty Tiedeman
- From Standard Station to car wash to golf cart showroom
- Two Wolfpack basketball players named as all-substate players
- Kaden Van Regenmorter named as all-state player
- March 22, 2023