From Sioux County Sheriff’s office to Western Christian High School

SRO POLLEMA TAKES ON NEW ROLE Sioux County Sheriff’s Office SRO Waylon Pollema will begin a new full-time role at Western Christian High School as director of campus safety and student support beginning Aug. 1, 2024. Pollema brings his years of working with the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office since 2004 to the new role as…