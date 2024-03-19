From Livery to Kooiker Manufacturing Company to Verhoef Custom Woodworking

The property at 1008 Locust St. was once Hollister & George’s Livery, Feed and Sale Stable. (Photo/Sioux County Index-Reporter Archives) Ralph Kooiker started a small repair shop which became Kooiker Manufacturing Company. The company designed an auger elevator called the Big Dipper, shown in this picture. (Photo/Service Record World War I and II Wegman-Koele Post…