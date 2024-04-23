Dykstra Produce

Ed Dykstra started the Dykstra Produce in 1923. (Photo/Service Record World War I and II Wegman-Koele Post No. 380) The Dykstra family donated the land to the Hull Industrial Development Committee who sold it to Boyden-Hull. (Photo/Hull Iowa Centennial) Boyden-Hull built a metal utility shed on the former site of the Dykstra Produce. (Photo/Julie Bosma)…