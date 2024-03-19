I may have written about scammers before or at least thought about it. Due to recent events however, I am choosing now to use this column to write about them. Perhaps it is in hope of airing out my frustrations against the mysterious and shady group of people that perpetrate scams against the rest of…
Latest News
- Learning History from reenacting America’s Civil War
- March 21 more than just another day
- Area Honors Performances showcase musical talent on display
- Don’t They Have Something Better to Do?
- Gordon DeBoer
- From Livery to Kooiker Manufacturing Company to Verhoef Custom Woodworking
- Western Christian’s Winter Pops Concert
- The allure of high school sports
- Congratulations to the winter honor athletes! – Western Christian
- Congratulations to the winter honor athletes! – Trinity Christian