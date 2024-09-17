The world of politics is ever-changing. In this cycle of elections alone, we have already had two Democratic nominees for president and we are bound to have talking points, policy and strategy changes before November. That is why I hesitate to write a column such as this. With the ever-changing landscape of politics, I probably…
Latest News
- 48 Miles in 48 Hours
- Kooiker Century Farm honored
- Packing meals for a good cause
- Aspen Heights Senior Living celebrates National Assisted Living Week
- Monarch Tagging at the Library
- Hull Co-op hosts Test Plot Day
- What I Want to Hear
- Twyla Van Schepen
- Keeping an eye on safety during harvest 2024
- Review family farm safety rules