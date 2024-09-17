Aspen Heights Senior Living celebrates National Assisted Living Week

A FIESTA FOR NATIONAL ASSISTED LIVING WEEK On Thursday, Sept. 12, residents of Aspen Heights Senior Living and their families had the opportunity to enjoy a fiesta-themed meal in honor of National Assisted Living Week. Pictured are Aspen Heights employees Martha De Raad and Suzi Groeneweg serving food for the residents and their families. (Photo/Shane…