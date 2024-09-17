Kooiker Century Farm honored

HONORED BY BEING NAMED A CENTURY FARM Pictured is Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig honoring the Kooiker family during the 2024 Iowa State Fair with a plaque and certificate, honoring the family farm being in the Kooiker family for a century. (Photo/Submitted) Shane D. Johnson | Editor The Kooiker family was recently honored by Secretary…
