C Anna’s Things Springfest a success

C Anna’s Things Springfest a success Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer CLASSY CLOSET SHOWS OFF NEW ADDITIONS FOR the CLOSETClassy Closet of Hull, owned by Britni Bakker, had a stand during Springfest 2022 Saturday, May 7 in Hull. Classy Closet’s motto is “Adding class to closets all around the USA” and that sentiment held…