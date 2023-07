Boyden-Hull Summer Theater hosts sesquicentennial performances

PUTTING ON A SHOWStudents of the Boyden-Hull Summer Theater performed “The Pied Piper” Friday, July 7 and Saturday, July 8 at the Boyden-Hull Auditorium during Hull’s sesquicentennial celebration. The summer theater production includes 26 students as well as additional supporting roles and was directed by Caitlyn Beyer. (Photos/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer…