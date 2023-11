Boyden-Hull band concert is all treats, no tricks

Fifth-grade band students are shown dressed up in Halloween costumes for their trick-or-treat band concert Oct. 30. “Freaky Fantasy” was the trick-or-treat song played by the sixth-eighth grade band. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant Students in fifth- through eighth-grade bands at Boyden-Hull performed a band concert Monday, Oct. 30. Students were dressed in Halloween attire…