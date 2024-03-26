Blood drive collects 35 units

For over 15 years, Hull and surrounding communities have supported the local blood bank, LifeServe Blood Center, with at least one blood donation opportunity per month. Over the course of March, one blood drive was hosted to support Sioux Center Health and 160-plus other local hospitals that LifeServe Blood Center serves. We successfully collected 35…
