Altena Circle Steel

Elroy Altena started Altena Circle Steel in 1969. (Photo/Hull Iowa Centennial) Chalice Altena watches a bin going up in 1985. (Photo/Sioux County Index-Reporter archives) Aerial view of Altena Circle Steel. (Photo/Submitted) In 1975, Elroy Altena was recognized as one of Circle Steel’s outstanding dealers at a Circle Steel convention in New Orleans, Louisiana. The “top-five”…