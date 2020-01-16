Following the pattern Brynn Koerselman and Jori Woelber work Wednesday, Jan. 22, with Rubik’s cubes at the Boyden Library to…
Rubik’s cubes come to Boyden Library
Following the pattern Brynn Koerselman and Jori Woelber work Wednesday, Jan. 22, with Rubik’s cubes at the Boyden Library to…
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer The Hull Chamber of Commerce annual Outstanding Citizens Awards luncheon will be Monday, Feb. 10,...
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Students at Hull Protestant Reformed Christian School received good news recently when it was announced...
June De Wit | Staff Writer During the winter months, blood donations often drop due to busy schedules, holiday breaks,...
June De Wit | Staff Writer A retirement open house for Paul Kraai was at Hull Co-op Association’s main office...
Carmen Vande Stroet | Staff Writer Growing up on a farm just north of Hull, Katie Van Den Top spends...
Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Trinity Christian High School sent a group to the large group speech contest for the...
Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Western Christian High School large group speech students have been preparing for the district contest...
June De Wit | Staff Writer There was a bit of a scare at Pleasant Acres Tuesday, Jan. 21, when...
Carl Vande Weerd | Contributor This week, Jerry, Al and I had the opportunity to attend a very good training...