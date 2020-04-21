The lights are turned on at Western Christian’s baseball field for “Light Up Iowa” after spring sports were canceled and…
Let there be light
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Giving is not just about making a donation; it is about making a difference. When...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer In effort to keeping things as normal as possible during the COVID-19 school closure, Hull...
Jessica Jensen |Managing Editor Regular grooming is an important piece of dog ownership. Not only does it help maintain a...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer While it is not possible to physically go to the library right now, the Hull...
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer In order to comply with social-distancing guidelines, the Hull City Council moved its bimonthly meeting...
‘Skip the Trip,’ a program the Iowa Department of Transportation began last year allowing students to take the non-commercial driver’s...
Nathan Broek | Sports Editor In her week-day press conference Friday, April 17, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced schools will be...
Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Working from home involves a variety of tools for Boyden-Hull math teacher Sara Friedrichsen. A...
Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor School halls and locker rooms were empty. There were no fans, parents or students in...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With the expansion of two more grain bins to be built this summer, the Hull...