A Cacophony of Critters at Hull Christian

The junior high band played “The Pink Panther” song with cutouts of the Inspector and the Pink Panther in the background. The fourth- through fifth-grade orchestra played a variety of songs including the favorite “Chicken Dance” song at the Hull Christian School concert Monday, May 13. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant The orchestras and bands…
Latest News
- National Nursing Home Week Celebrated at Pleasant Acres Care Center
- Combined Appeal Committee meets to raise awareness of local charity
- Gold Star Mothers, Families to be honored during Boyden Bash
- Trinity Christian celebrates the Class of 2024
- Western Christian graduates honored on Tuesday, May 14
- Boyden-Hull honors the class of 2024
- Western Christian Spring Concert
- Community college achieves ranking for certificate program
- Jessie Moore
- Merwin Heitritter