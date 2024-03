Western Christian’s Winter Pops Concert

Maeva Haveman and Jessica Weilenga (l to r) are shown in the string orchestra in the Winter Pops Concert. The sopranos and altos of the cantus and concert choirs sang “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough.” The 727 jazz band played “Mamacita,” “Chameleon,” and “Diggin’ the New Digs” at the concert March 14. Shown are: (l…