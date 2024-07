Hull City Government

The town council in 1973 consisted of (front row l to r) John L. De Groot and John Gorzeman; Back row D. James Hymans, Norman Vander Ark and Dale Schmith. (Photo/Hull Iowa Centennial) Town Council in 1990 – (l to r) Rog Vis, Dick Dykstra, Lawrence Vander Esch, Mayor Dennis Wright, Administrator John Calsbeek, Dennis…