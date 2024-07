FCS customer wins free seed

SIOUX CNTER – For the past several years, Farmers Co-op Society has been giving away free Dekalb/Asgrow Seed up to $40,000 through its 2024 Seed Week Promotion. This year’s grand prize winner was Steve Brouwer from the Orange City area. He won $5,227.46 of free seed.Farmers Co-op Society customers who increased their seed volume for…