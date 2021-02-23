The best in the bracket

By | Posted February 23rd, 2021 |

Western Christian grappler Tristan Mulder puts his name in the history books CHAMPIONSHIP CELEBRATION Western Christian wrestler Tristan Mulder gets…

  • Combining books and fun

    February 23rd, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Public Library is working on bringing stories to life in a whole new...

    Continuing a history of auto repair

    February 23rd, 2021
    by

    Renovations planned for Scott’s Auto Repair building Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer One of the oldest buildings in Hull will...

    Tigers have disappointing end to year

    February 23rd, 2021
    by

    trinity christian boys’ basketball Trinity Christian fails to execute its defensive game plan in a 77-42 loss to Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn in...

    ’Pack overcome first-half lull

    February 23rd, 2021
    by

    western christian boys’ basketball After being tied 25-25 with Central Lyon at halftime, Western Christian pulls away in the second...

    Vargas and Pick come up short at state

    February 23rd, 2021
    by

    bhrv state wrestling Both Nighthawk grapplers fall in matches on opening day to end the 2020-2021 campaign Nathan Broek |...

  • Western falls at the hands of top seed Central Lyon

    February 23rd, 2021
    by

    western christian girls’ basketball Late first-quarter rally by Cental Lyon proves tough to come back from in final game of...

    Comets clobber Blackhawks to begin tournament play

    February 23rd, 2021
    by

    boyden-hull boys’ basketball Hinton’s mix of defense fails to slow Boyden-Hull down in a 75-45 victory for the top-ranked Comets...

    Recognizing Hull’s best during annual luncheon

    February 16th, 2021
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Members of the Hull Area Chamber of Commerce hosted an awards lunch Monday, Feb. 8,...

    Celebrating the love of library and books

    February 16th, 2021
    by

    Hull Book Club observes 10-year anniversary Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The month of February is dedicated to all those...

    Convenience to fit community

    February 16th, 2021
    by

    Construction on one-stop shop underway in Boyden Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Construction has begun at the corner of Highway 18...

  • What’s Happening

    Take small steps to prevent big problems from freezing pipes

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As temperatures fall below 32 degrees, water in homeowners’ pipes can begin to freeze. When […]

    Wayne Marra

    84 Orange City, Iowa February 9, 2021 Wayne Marra, 84, of Orange City, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021, […]

    Kim Ochsendorf

    62 Boyden, Iowa February 7, 2021 Kim Ochsendorf, 62, of Boyden, Iowa, died Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at Sanford Sheldon.  […]