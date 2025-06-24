Boyden and Hull Fireworks Discharge Information:

Iowa state law allows the discharge of fireworks but cities are permitted to set own restrictions.For Boyden:No individual is permitted to discharge a consumer fireworks device outside of July 1 through July 7 from 9 a.m.-10 p.m. Exception: Consumer discharge hours are extended to 11 p.m. July 4 only.For Hull:Hull follows the Iowa Code 2024,…