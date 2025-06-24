Celebrate Safely: Firework Safety

Fireworks may make the 4th of July exceptional but taking the necessary precautions to staying safe could prevent an unnecessary injury or accident.According to the National Safety Council, thousands of people are wounded annually, including children and young adults. In fact, the organization suggests watching a dazzling fireworks show at public displays where it is…
