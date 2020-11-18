Sioux County board of supervisors’ report for week of Nov. 10, 2020

By | Posted November 18th, 2020 |

Carl Vande Weerd | Contributor Sioux County Board of Supervisors The Sioux County Board of Supervisors met Tuesday, Nov. 10…

  • Season ends with semi-finals

    November 18th, 2020
    Small-town businesses face new state mandates

    November 18th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Governor Kim Reynolds signed a new State Public Health Emergency Declaration Tuesday, Nov. 10 which...

    Finding fitness before the holidays

    November 18th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The “quarantine 15” is a common phrase heard across the nation as many who have...

    COVID cases rise as influenza season begins

    November 18th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Across Sioux County, COVID-19 cases are on the rise. With 2,942 confirmed cases so far,...

    Sioux County healthcare leaders urge masking — including in churches

    November 18th, 2020
    Submitted by Hawarden Regional Healthcare, Hegg Health Center, Orange City Area Health System, Sioux Center Health, and Community Health Partners...

  • Busy fall for Western Christian FFA Chapter

    November 18th, 2020
    Darcy Alons | Reporter Western Christian FFA With COVID this year, the Western Christian FFA chapter has had to adapt...

    Checkmate for new library club

    November 3rd, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The goal in a game of chess is to capture the opponent’s pieces until a...

    Fine arts on a personal level

    November 3rd, 2020
    Club introduces students to a variety   of visual and performing arts Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer From pencil strokes...

    First-time All-Stater

    November 3rd, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Western Christian High School’s Breanna Ten Pas was selected to participate in the 2020 Iowa...

    One for the record books

    November 3rd, 2020
    Trinity Christian High School musician selected to All-State Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Since the fifth grade, Sierra Meyer has...

  • What’s Happening

    Dorothy Merrill

    88 Sheldon, Iowa November 11, 2020 Dorothy A. Merrill, 88, of Sheldon, Iowa, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at […]

    Mildred Zenk

    99 Boyden, Iowa November 12, 2020 Mildred “Millie” J. Zenk, 99, of Boyden, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020, […]

    Brightening the day of veterans

    NOVEMBER 11 IS VETERANS DAY Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer At 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, Americans around the world […]