Setting the goals higher

By | Posted December 15th, 2020 |

HIGH PLACINGS The Western Christian dance team recently performed during halftime of a varsity boys’ basketball game. The group performed…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
Log In Register

Comments are closed.

  • Keeping spirits bright at Aspen Heights

    December 15th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer This holiday season is bound to look different than previous years, but finding happiness through...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    For the sweet tooth on the shopping list

    December 15th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a number of changes to typical activities throughout the year....

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Wolfpack prove to be competitive despite 14-point defeat

    December 15th, 2020
    by

    western christian girls’ basketball Late basket by Estherville-Lincoln Central in the third quarter stalls Western Christian’s momentum Nathan Broek |...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Nighthawks add two dual victories in Sioux City

    December 15th, 2020
    by

    boyden-hull/rock valley wrestling Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley defeats Sioux City North and South Sioux City in non-conference action Tuesday, Dec. 8 Nathan...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Grapplers have mixed results in Spirit Lake

    December 15th, 2020
    by

    western christian wrestling Western Christian struggles against Estherville-Lincoln Central, but wrestle better against Spirit Lake  Nathan Broek | Sports Editor...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • Comets fall to Rockets in first game back from quarantine

    December 15th, 2020
    by

    boyden-hull girls’ basketball Boyden-Hull’s late comeback efforts fall short to rival Rock Valley Friday, Dec. 11 Nathan Broek | Sports...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Comets hold off Wildcats 75-66

    December 15th, 2020
    by

    boyden-hull boys’ basketball Despite the win, Coach Bill Francis says Boyden-Hull still has plenty to work on Nathan Broek |...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Offense stalled against H-M-S

    December 15th, 2020
    by

    trinity christian girls’ basketball Tigers fail to navigate a tough Hawks’ defense, resulting in another War Eagle Conference defeat Nathan...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    Frigid shooting keeps Trinity Christian from victory

    December 15th, 2020
    by

    trinity christian boys’ basketball Tigers shoot 37.5 percent from the field and 15.8 percent from the 3 in loss to...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

    ‘Pack top Midgets without head coach

    December 15th, 2020
    by

    western christian boys’ basketball Western Christian sticks to its game plan without coach Keizer, resulting in a 76-45 win Nathan...

    This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
    Log In Register

  • What’s Happening

    Marvin Schoep

    89 Sioux Center, Iowa December 9, 2020 Marvin Schoep, 89, of Sioux Center, Iowa, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at […]

    Gertrude Van’t Hul

    98 Sioux Center, Iowa December 7, 2020 Gertrude Van’t Hul, 98, of Sioux Center, Iowa, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, […]

    Karen Vander Ploeg

    65 Sioux Center, Iowa December 7, 2020 Karen Vander Ploeg, 65, of Sioux Center, Iowa, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, […]