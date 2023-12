Presidential candidates make local Iowa a priority

Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer Five Presidential candidates of the 2024 election cycle — Pastor Ryan Binkley, North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and Ambassador Nikki Haley — will stop in Sioux Center for a discussion during Rep. Randy Feenstra’s “Faith and Family with the Feenstras” event Saturday, Dec….