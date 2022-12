Passing on the importance of computer science to the next generation

BOYDEN-HULL ELEMENTARY CELEBRATES COMPUTER SCIENCE WEEKSixteen Boyden-Hull high schoolers from Sarah deVries’ computer science class came to Boyden-Hull Elementary to teach youngsters about coding and computer science Dec. 8. The elementary school students were taught the importance of critical thinking and how technology should best be used. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson | Staff…