New Park Signs

Westside Park Hubbling Park Eastside Park Julie Bosma |Editorial Assistant The parks in Hull recently received new signs. Blake Eichmann, parks and recreation director, worked with Dusty Bliek of Bliek’s Custom Fab to design the signs. The plan is to add landscaping and lighting to the signs in the future.(Photos/Julie Bosma)…
