Moisture levels remain a concern as planting season progresses

By | Posted May 18th, 2021 |

Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With 95 percent of corn and 80 percent of soybeans already in the fields, farmers…

  • Demonstrating respect for the flag

    May 18th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Since 1937, American Legion members across the country have participated in the Ceremony for Disposal...

    Where friends gather

    May 18th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer A front porch is a place for friends, family and acquaintances to gather and enjoy...

    Boyden Community Club awards scholarship

    May 18th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer  The Boyden Community Club honored two Boyden-Hull High School seniors with a scholarship to help...

    Choosing a power of attorney was focus of presentation during Hull Chamber meeting

    May 18th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Hull Area Chamber of Commerce gathered for its monthly meeting in the Hull Community...

    Band practice hits the streets in Hull

    May 18th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The Boyden-Hull junior high marching band took to the streets, Monday, May 10, to practice...

  • Long-time rider stresses importance of safety

    May 11th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With spring in the air, motorcycles are popping up more and more around Sioux County....

    Retiring teachers, faculty contribute combined 165 years of experience

    May 11th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Five staff members from Boyden-Hull High School will be retiring at the end of the...

    Watching the horses run

    May 11th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Residents at Aspen Heights Assisted Living got together Saturday, May 1 for companionship and competition...

    Walking and jogging for a cause

    May 11th, 2021
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Hull Christian School staff, students and community members got together Friday, May 7, at the...

    It’s all in the hypotheses

    May 4th, 2021
    It’s all in the hypotheses Hull Christian School students display at science fair Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Seventh- and...

  • What’s Happening

    Eldon Van Den Top

    59 Rock Valley, Iowa May 11, 2021 Eldon Van Den Top, 59 of Rock Valley, Iowa, died Tuesday, May 11, […]

    Henry Dokter

    93 Sioux Center, Iowa May 10, 2021 Henry Dokter, 93, of Sioux Center, Iowa, died Monday, May 10, 2021, at […]

    Warriors pull away in second half

    boyden-hull/rock valley girls’ soccer Nighthawks keep the game close in first half, but stumble in second half in a 4-0 […]