Making hunting accessible to all

Oct 1, 2024 | Community, Features, Home, News

MAKING HUNTING ACCESSIBLE TO ALL HUNTERS Pictured are members of the Sioux County Sportsmen’s Club who made possible a new handicapped-accessible hunting blind at Oak Grove Park’s Osterkamp addition. The blind was made in partnership with the Sioux County Conservation and was made possible through memorials from the families of Duane Haak and Howard Brands…

