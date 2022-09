Kiwanis presents donation to Bright Start Expansion Project

KIWANIS HELP BRIGHT START EXPANSION EFFORTPictured are Hull Kiwanis Club president, Dennis Wright, and treasurer, Keith Hoekstra, presenting a check in the amount of $5,000 to Carri Schmidt and Kirsten Niemeyer of the Bright Start board. The funds will go toward the Bright Start Daycare and Preschool’s expansion project fund-raising efforts. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane…