Keeping spirits bright at Aspen Heights

By | Posted December 15th, 2020 |

REINDEER GAMES Residents at Aspen Heights Assisted Living enjoyed a snowball fight with marshmallows with staff dressed as reindeer recently….

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription members only.
  • Setting the goals higher

    December 15th, 2020
    by

    Dance team competes at state competition Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor For members of the Western Christian High School dance...

    For the sweet tooth on the shopping list

    December 15th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted a number of changes to typical activities throughout the year....

    All-around dreams and determination

    December 8th, 2020
    by

    Boyden-Hull High School senior signs with University of Iowa gymnastics Jessica Jensen |Managing Editor It’s a story that plays out...

    Kid-tested ideas for children’s gifts

    December 8th, 2020
    by

    Kid-tested ideas for children’s gifts Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With many people being socially distanced for the past nine...

    Think twice before drinking and driving

    December 8th, 2020
    by

    national drunk and drugged driving prevention month Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer December marks National Drunk and Drugged Driving Prevention...

  • A cupcake for every sweet tooth

    December 8th, 2020
    by

    national cupcake day Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer For those with a sweet tooth, few things can compare to a...

    Bridge the gap in communication – read

    December 8th, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer As colder temperatures force kids indoors, finding ways to keep them entertained can become increasingly...

    Record-breaking duo

    December 1st, 2020
    by

    Shane Solberg and Tyson Kooima reflect on breaking passing and receiving records at Northwestern College in Orange City, give insight...

    Drive to become better lands three in Honor Band

    December 1st, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Three Trinity Christian High School students have been selected to participate in the Northwest Iowa...

    Changes ahead for Lewis Family Drug

    December 1st, 2020
    by

    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer To better accommodate customers, Lewis Family Drug will be making changes in 2021. A new...

  • What’s Happening

    Marvin Schoep

    89 Sioux Center, Iowa December 9, 2020 Marvin Schoep, 89, of Sioux Center, Iowa, died Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at […]

    Gertrude Van’t Hul

    98 Sioux Center, Iowa December 7, 2020 Gertrude Van’t Hul, 98, of Sioux Center, Iowa, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, […]

    Karen Vander Ploeg

    65 Sioux Center, Iowa December 7, 2020 Karen Vander Ploeg, 65, of Sioux Center, Iowa, passed away Monday, Dec. 7, […]