ISU Extension and Outreach instills the Christmas spirit

INSTILLING THE CHRISTMAS SPIRITPictured are students at the Hull Public Library enjoying an ornament-crafting event put on by Lucy Sanchez of ISU Extension and Outreach Monday, Nov. 20. (Photos/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer On Monday, Nov. 20, students at the Hull Public Library were treated to a craft-making session by Lucy Sanchez…
