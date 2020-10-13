Interest and drive in technology field takes learning to new height

By | Posted October 13th, 2020 |

Nick Medema Western Christian graduate is CyberCorps Scholar Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor As a youngster, Nick Medema of Inwood…

  • A purpose and a reason to deliver in Congress

    October 13th, 2020
    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Red, white and blue campaign signs noting “Feenstra Delivers” dot the communities and rural areas...

    Putting learning into practice with Stewardship Day projects

    October 13th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer For over 20 years, Western Christian High School students have been doing acts of service...

    Fierce Fiesta celebration

    October 13th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer B Fierce Boutique in Hull celebrated its five-year anniversary Oct. 5-10 with a week-long Fierce...

    Harvest 2020: Ahead of schedule

    October 6th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Harvest season in Sioux County kicked off early as farmers were able to get into...

    From seniors to seniors

    October 6th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Navigating through their final year of high school, seniors throughout all of the high schools...

  • Friendly competitions headline Hogtoberfest

    October 6th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Despite temperatures in the low 40s Saturday, Oct. 3, many came out to enjoy the...

    New physical education teacher at Hull Christian

    October 6th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer In mid-September, Hull Christian School was without a physical education instructor when Mr. Di Pol...

    Hull Public Library prepares to celebrate National Book Month

    October 6th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer October is National Book Month and the Hull Public Library will be celebrating all month...

    Adjusted quarantine recommendations prompts urging for mask mandate

    October 6th, 2020
    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor The Iowa Department of Public Health Tuesday, Sept. 29 released a change on quarantine recommendations...

    Giving a ‘SAluTE’ to those overseas

    September 29th, 2020
    Area Northwestern College football players behind donation drive  Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Shane Solberg of Hull is no stranger...

  • What’s Happening

    Charles Kroese

    91 Hull, Iowa October 6, 2020 Charles P. Kroese, 91, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020, at […]

    Beverly DeVries

    78 Pipesone, Minnesota October 5, 2020 Beverly DeVries, 78, of Pipestone, Minnesota, passed away Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Good […]

    Boyden-Hull topples West Lyon in three

    BOYDEN-HULL VOLLEYBALL Boyden-Hull pulls away from West Lyon in sets two and three in Siouxland Conference volleyball Thursday, Oct. 8 […]