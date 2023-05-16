Elizabeth Van Maanen directed the choir of 217 Hull Christian School students in their Fruit of the Spirit program Tuesday, May 9. (Photos/Julie Bosma) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant A total 217 Hull Christian School students presented their chapel theme program Tuesday, May 9, at the Western Event Center. Elizabeth Van Maanen directed students in…
Latest News
- Eagle Scout aims to impact community
- Boyden-Hull’s CAPS innovation event Wednesday, May 10
- Feenstra hosts annual Family Picnic
- Rash of burglaries in Hull
- Geraldine Klomp
- De Koster & De Koster
- Hull Christian School presents ‘Fruit of the Spirit’ program
- Trinity Christian spring band and vocal program
- Megan Vander Pol and Derek Heynen earn automatic berths to state
- Three events to represent Nighthawk girls at state