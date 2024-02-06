How to get kids more engaged in their dental health

Dental health should be a priority at any age, and is especially important for children. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says more than half of children between the ages of 6 and 8 have had a cavity in at least one of their primary teeth. Also, more than half of adolescents aged 12…
Latest News
- A Show of Talent on display at Western Christian
- Helping heal after tragedy
- Beyond the choir
- Western Christian Dance Camp
- NCC to host safety event drill
- Beyond the Headlines and Out of the Newsroom
- Northwest Iowa Community College unveils new logo
- Arlan Egdorf, 79 and Linda Egdorf, 82
- Malena Miller
- Why do people argue over who Jesus is? (John 7:40-53)