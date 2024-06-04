From Hull Jewelry to Music Store, Boy Scout store room, to Harness Shop, to DeKoster Law Office

Gerrit De Mots is shown in his jewelry store in the building just northeast of the Main Street intersection in 1896. He was also the local optometrist. (Photo/Hull Museum) Gerrit De Leeuw purchased the Hull Harness and Shoe Shop business and opened his shop to the east of where Meerdink had his business. He renamed…