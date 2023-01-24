From a café and hardware store to Elite Crete

1041 Main Street has been a popular location for the cafe business in Hull’s history. Becky and Flo took over the cafe in 1938. An explosion from spilled kerosene in 1942 resulted in “Becky” having to be hospitalized a few days. (Photo/Hull Iowa Centennial) Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant History of 941 First StreetThe present…