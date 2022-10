Fourth Annual Hogtoberfest a success in 2022!

FIRST AND SECOND PLACE RIB COOKOFF CONTESTANTSMatt Mousel (left), first-place winner of the Hull Chamber of Commerce Hogtoberfest 2022 rib cookoff, shakes the hand of second-place winner Ken Woelber.¬† (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The fourth annual Hull Chamber of Commerce Hogtoberfest was celebrated Saturday, Oct. 8, at Rolling Hills Country…