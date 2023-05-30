FUN IN THE SUNFirst Reformed Church youth pastor Ross Van Kley engages with students through fun and games during a parking lot party at the northeast corner of the church lot Wednesday, May 24. (Photo/Shane D. Johnson) Shane D. Johnson |Staff Writer On Wednesday, May 24, local Hull kids were invited to a parking lot…
Latest News
- Three-Straight Tickets Punched
- Committing to the future
- Solving the mystery one clue at a time
- First Reformed Church in Hull hosts parking lot party
- Hull Christian School students enjoy bouncy houses
- A new season for summer reading programs at local libraries
- Thelmar Jansma
- First National Bank to Iowa State Bank
- Boyden-Hull fifth- and sixth-graders present spring concert
- Hull Christian students present spring band and orchestra pops concert