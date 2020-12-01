Drive to become better lands three in Honor Band

By | Posted December 1st, 2020 |

NORTHWEST IOWA BANDMASTERS HONOR BAND SELECTIONS These three Trinity Christian High School students were selected to the Northwest Iowa Bandmasters…

  • Record-breaking duo

    December 1st, 2020
    Shane Solberg and Tyson Kooima reflect on breaking passing and receiving records at Northwestern College in Orange City, give insight...

    Changes ahead for Lewis Family Drug

    December 1st, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer To better accommodate customers, Lewis Family Drug will be making changes in 2021. A new...

    Marching and performing as a Hawkeye

    November 24th, 2020
    Nathan Broek | Sports Editor IOWA CITY-Since her grade school days at Boyden-Hull Community Schools, Boyden native Autumn Van Der...

    Keeping horses healthy

    November 24th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Taking proper care of a horse is essential for the well being of the animal....

    From piano to flute to honor band

    November 24th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer Boyden-Hull High School sophomore, Piper Ross, has been accepted into the Northwest Iowa Bandmasters Association...

  • Embracing a plant-based food lifestyle

    November 24th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer November is National Vegan Month, a month where non-meat eaters celebrate a plant-based diet lifestyle...

    A book-worthy celebration

    November 24th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer November marks the 10-year anniversary of friends coming together to discuss characters, ideas and viewpoints...

    Changes to WinterFest plans

    November 24th, 2020
    Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The 2020 WinterFest scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 has been canceled due to restrictions in...

    Thanksgiving: Civil War soldiers celebrated in the field

    November 24th, 2020
    Tom Emery | Writer As in most wars, the men of the Civil War found it excruciatingly difficult to be...

    Governor Reynolds increases COVID-19 mitigation measures

    November 24th, 2020
    Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor An announcement Monday morning, Nov. 17, noting that Gov. Kim Reynolds was planning a prime-time...

  • What’s Happening

    Mary Ann Reekers

    88 Canton, South Dakota November 15, 2020 Mary Ann Reekers, 88, of Hull, Iowa, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, […]

    Phyllis Diekevers

    75 Sheldon, Iowa November 21, 2020 Phyllis G. Diekevers, 75, of Sheldon, Iowa, passed away Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at […]

    Three Wolfpack defenders named all-state

    ispwa all-state football Three Wolfpack defenders named all-state Vanden Bos and Baccam highlight Western Christian as second-team selections Nathan Broek […]