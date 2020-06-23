NO WALK IN THE PARK A rescued pit bull mix breed dog named Ramona was the center of discussion at…
City councils discuss vicious dogs
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer It’s not often a paper item from before the turn of the century is found....
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer To add more curb appeal at Rolling Hills Country Club near Hull, board members agreed...
Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor The biggest candy parade in Northwest Iowa, one of the annual Hull Summerfest events, was...
Reminders to be vigilant timely following suspicious door-to-door activity Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer The...
50-yard lawn mowing challenge offers free lawn mowing to those in need Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer To believe there...
Jessica Jensen | Managing Editor It probably could’ve never been imagined that the class of 2020 would close out its...
Hull recreation program awarded grant through Minnesota Twins organization Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With summer sports put into motion...
Dance studio adapts to online class format and virtual recital Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer In the dance world, the...
TAG student creates video on history, future of Boyden-Hull schools Nathan Broek | Sports Editor Each student in the Talented And...
Jennifer Kor | Staff Writer With temperatures in the high 80s Friday, June 12, the timing of Iowa Gov. Kim...