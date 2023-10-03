Casey’s begins to rebuild after fire

Oct 3, 2023

A NEW CASEY’S STOREFRONT BEGINS TO SEE PROGRESSWorkers are shown getting the groundwork accomplished on the site of the new Casey’s convenience store located at 612 Division St. The progress comes after more than a year of Hull not having a Casey’s due to a Sept. 28, 2022 fire that broke out at the site…

