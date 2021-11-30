Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer In the Boyden city election, Stacie Damstra held 44 votes (50 percent) and Austin…
Boyden-Hull town and city election official results
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer In the Boyden city election, Stacie Damstra held 44 votes (50 percent) and Austin…
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The Boyden Library hosted a Thanksgiving-themed story time Thursday, November 22. Participants were read...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Many farmers have greased, inspected and put away their combines in preparation for next...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer While agricultural markets shift and farmers and ranchers seek out new ways to protect...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Belle Schiermeyer and Brooke Meyer, Trinity Christian High School musicians under the direction of...
Hull’s Winterfest event and Boyden’s Festival of Trees Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer On Saturday, Dec. 4, Hull’s Winterfest...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Western Christian students performed “Leaving Iowa” Thursday, Nov. 11, and Saturday, Nov. 13, in...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer As a community living manager for Hope Haven, a resource for disability services and...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer Ken Draayer has been a dedicated employee of Western Christian High School. He started...
Western Christian pianist Julia Veldman selected as all-state accompanist Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer The musical resume for Julia...
Shane D. Johnson | Staff Writer American Legion Wegman-Koele Post 380 of Hull is one step closer to the goal...