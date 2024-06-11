Adult Golf Tournament Results

Jun 11, 2024 | Community, Home, News, Sports

Taylor Miedema and Kyle Baartman were the overall winners of the annual Hull Kiwanis Club Adult Golf Tournament Wednesday, June 5, at Rolling Hills Country Club. Twenty teams of two golfers each played in the event. Thank you to all the business and individual sponsors and golfers who make this tournament possible. This is the…

