Accomplishing 48 miles in 48 hours

Sep 24, 2024 | Community, Home, News

THE FIRST OF FORTY-EIGHT Pictured (right) is Adam Van Der Stoep Friday, Sept. 20, beginning to run his first mile of the 48 miles he set out to accomplish. Van Der Stoep accomplished his goal of running 48 miles in 48 hours which was completed Sunday, Sept. 22. Van Der Stoep ran with the goal…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here