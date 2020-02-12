Salt painting and more enjoyed

Students chosen to participate in Honor Orchestra February 12th, 2020

June De Wit | Staff Writer Four area students were chosen to participate in the Northwest Iowa Honor Orchestra at...

Boyden-Hull jazz band performs at Morningside February 12th, 2020

June De Wit | Staff Writer Boyden-Hull High School's 16-member jazz band took part in the 48th annual Jazz Festival...

Schools see worst week with illnesses February 12th, 2020

June De Wit | Staff Writer This past week was one of the worst weeks so far for illnesses, according...

