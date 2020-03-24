Iowa in a state of public health disaster emergency

By | Posted March 24th, 2020 |

Governor’s proclamation closes businesses, activates response and recovery plans Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds issued a State of Public Health Disaster…

  • Keeping up with the demand

    March 24th, 2020
    by

    June De Wit | Staff Writer The coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic has made it more important than ever to have...

    Feeding kids through coronavirus closures

    March 24th, 2020
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer On Monday, the Boyden-Hull School District began providing “Take & Go” meals to kids in...

    Census: Make it count

    March 24th, 2020
    by

    June De Wit | Staff Writer Between March 12 and 20, every home in the country will receive a letter...

    Hoop barn burns

    March 24th, 2020
    by

    June De Wit | Staff Writer On Tuesday, March 17, the Hull Fire Department was called to a fire in...

    Sioux County buildings closed to public

    March 24th, 2020
    by

    The Sioux County board of supervisors announced Friday, March 20 that Sioux County Buildings would be closed to the public...

  • Tax filing and payment deadlines extended

    March 24th, 2020
    by

    On Thursday, March 19, the Iowa Department of Revenue extended the filing and payment deadline for several state tax types,...

    Sioux County board of supervisors’ report for week of March 16, 2020

    March 24th, 2020
    by

    Carl Vande Weerd | Contributor Sioux County Board of Supervisors I have been hearing a lot of information this week...

    Coping with Covid-19 constraints

    March 24th, 2020
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer From classroom work around the kitchen table to curb-side food service and empty church pews...

    Coronavirus pandemic keeps Comet basketball fans home

    March 17th, 2020
    by

    June De Wit  | Staff Writer Jeanne Visser  | Staff Writer Nathan Broek | Sports Editor After the Comets claimed...

    Hull Co-op marks successful 2019

    March 17th, 2020
    by

    Jeanne Visser | Staff Writer Hull Co-op planned to share good news with its members at the organization’s annual meeting...

