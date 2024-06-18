Zoomobile visits Hull Library

Katy from the Great Plains Zoo introduced Cashew, a domestic rat, to the children. After the presentation, students got to pet Lucky, the red-footed tortoise. Joslyn Bruce of Hull takes her turn petting Lucky and talking to Katy. Julie Bosma | Editorial Assistant More than 60 kids gathered at the Hull Library Tuesday, June 11,…
