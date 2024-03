Young Iowa Cattlemen visit governor’s office

SEEING GOV. REYNOLDS PROCLAIM MAY BEEF MONTH Pictured are Hull locals Merritt Moss (left) and Isla Tiedeman (right) with Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds declaring May as Beef Month. (Photo/Submitted) A VISIT TO THE IOWA CAPTITAL Pictured are John Tiedeman’s children visiting the capital building recently. Pictured (left to right) Reagan Tiedeman, Calvin Tiedeman, Elias Tiedeman,…