Western Christian High School to celebrate homecoming

Sep 10, 2024 | Community, Home, News

HOMECOMING REPRESENTATIVES Pictured are the Western Christian homecoming tepresentatives for the 2024-25 school year. Front Row (Left to Right): Shae Reitsma, Lydia Ellis, Sydney Feenstra, Jenae Minderhoud, Kyrin De Groot and Ali De Wit. Back Row (Left to Right): Aiden Van Roekel, Kaden De Jager, Barret Bleeker, Lane Maassen, Breckyn Van Vugt and Kaden Van…

This content is for Sioux County Index Online Subscription and Back to School Special members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here